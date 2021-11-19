Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,866 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of LSI Industries worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYTS. UBS Group AG raised its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LSI Industries by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.61 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $204.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

