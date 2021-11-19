Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CFMS stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

