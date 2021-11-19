Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,365,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Ur-Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $244,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,431 shares of company stock valued at $800,122. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

