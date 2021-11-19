Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of SEKEY stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

