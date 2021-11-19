Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$1.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

