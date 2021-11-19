Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$1.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
About Steppe Gold
