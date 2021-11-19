Analyzing Upstart (UPST) and Its Competitors

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upstart and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upstart Competitors 359 1329 1607 58 2.41

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.46%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 282.96 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.76

Upstart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

