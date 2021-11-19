Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Up 115.4% in October

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $138,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.