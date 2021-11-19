LPL Financial LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Evans Bancorp worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EVBN opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

