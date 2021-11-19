LPL Financial LLC Has $280,000 Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in APi Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 324,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,143,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,690,000 after buying an additional 436,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

