LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,008 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

