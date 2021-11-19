LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

