Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

