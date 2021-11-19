LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 856,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amyris by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

