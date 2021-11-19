CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the October 14th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.