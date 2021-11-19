CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the October 14th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.