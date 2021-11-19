Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 121.9%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the October 14th total of 434,200 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EJH stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

