easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue cut easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $7.77 on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.