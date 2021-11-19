Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Doximity (DOCS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) recently:

11/16/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

DOCS opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

