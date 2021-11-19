$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.28 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

