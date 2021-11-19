Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of LYV opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 273.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 69.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

