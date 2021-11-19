EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of EVI Industries worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

