Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intevac by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intevac by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Intevac stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

