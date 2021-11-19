Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,212 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Unity Bancorp worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $708,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

