Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $63.09 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.