JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58,000 Position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TCON stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.