Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Red Violet worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,185,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 215,784 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68,673 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $388,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,487,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,773,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 74,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,101 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.