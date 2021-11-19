JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

