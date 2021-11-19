JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,357 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.