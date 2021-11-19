JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.