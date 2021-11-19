JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $73,000 in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $119,825.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

