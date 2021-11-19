NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.35. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

