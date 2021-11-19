Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

SPB opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

