JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,775,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 28.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 59.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEN opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

