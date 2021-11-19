Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 87,698 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

OPBK stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

In other OP Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

