Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Twin Disc worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.