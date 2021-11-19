Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,441 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

