Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of RGC Resources worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGCO stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of -0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

