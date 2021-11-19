Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANNSF. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

