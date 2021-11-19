Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$40.50 at National Bankshares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.11.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$25.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$21.53 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.