BMO Capital Markets Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.85

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$13.59 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

