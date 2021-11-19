Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given a C$20.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HRX. National Bankshares raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$684.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

