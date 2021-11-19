Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

