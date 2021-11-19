Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Major Shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pep Tg Investments Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

