Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 20,000 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $577.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.83 and its 200-day moving average is $469.12. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $581.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

