Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 20,000 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:POOL opened at $577.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.83 and its 200-day moving average is $469.12. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $581.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
