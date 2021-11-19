KeyCorp Weighs in on AECOM’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AECOM in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $74.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.