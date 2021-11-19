Natalie Glance Sells 57,222 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DUOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.