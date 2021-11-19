Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,142,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

