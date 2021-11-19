Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

ZENV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock.

ZENV stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

