Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,898.50 ($50.93) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,600.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,499.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

