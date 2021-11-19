SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLQT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $9.81 on Friday. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

