Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TLIS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $2,981,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.